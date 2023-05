SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries joined Dakota News Now to talk about great reads for traveling.

Here are the books Harris recommends:

The Blackout – Simon Scarrow

The Summer Wives – Beatriz Williams

The Investigator – John Sandford

The Identicals – Elin Hilderbrand

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.