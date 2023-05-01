Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Parker Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spoke-N-Sport’s goal is to help people get started with bike riding. Sunday, they went out on their first of six Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Rides.

Father-daughter duo John and Lily Gruber take part in many rides throughout the year. John is a ride ambassador for Spoke-N-Sport and leads one of the Sunday Funday groups. Lily also works for Spoke-N-Sport now and has grown to love biking just like her dad.

“It’s been great,” John said. “I remember distinctly when she first rode her bike without training wheels, and we’ve been riding together ever since. To see her start to enjoy a hobby that I love has been a really awesome experience.”

“It’s cool to ride with my dad and learn so much,” Lily said. “He’s definitely my number one fan and also like my coach because he can help me to get through things — learning different obstacles at the different trails has been really interesting. It’s been cool.”

These Sunday Funday bike rides are family friendly, and they accommodate riders based on skill level and experience with two different trail options. This makes it a comfortable environment for beginners.

“The community is super welcoming and are happy to let anyone of any skill level, any level of bike, you don’t need to have a super fancy bike, to just come ride and have fun and learn about biking and stuff,” Lily said.

Despite the wind advisory, Sunday was a great day to go out.

“Once we get into the trees, actually the wind isn’t as much of a factor,” John said. “So that’s one of the nice things about mountain biking is you can get out of the wind. It’s great that the sun is shining. Hopefully, the only obstacles we run into are other people enjoying the trails, and we’ll make sure that we have a great partnership with whoever’s out there enjoying it today.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Kraft and others with South Dakota ties will be starting their journey in the NFL following the...
Kraft joins others with South Dakota ties entering into the NFL
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.

Latest News

The exhibit will feature multiple indoor and outdoor public viewing opportunities.
Great Plains Zoo breaks ground on lion exhibit
605 Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning, to talk...
May issue of 605 Magazine
Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together
Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together
Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday afternoon
Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday afternoon