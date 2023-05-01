Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spoke-N-Sport’s goal is to help people get started with bike riding. Sunday, they went out on their first of six Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Rides.

Father-daughter duo John and Lily Gruber take part in many rides throughout the year. John is a ride ambassador for Spoke-N-Sport and leads one of the Sunday Funday groups. Lily also works for Spoke-N-Sport now and has grown to love biking just like her dad.

“It’s been great,” John said. “I remember distinctly when she first rode her bike without training wheels, and we’ve been riding together ever since. To see her start to enjoy a hobby that I love has been a really awesome experience.”

“It’s cool to ride with my dad and learn so much,” Lily said. “He’s definitely my number one fan and also like my coach because he can help me to get through things — learning different obstacles at the different trails has been really interesting. It’s been cool.”

These Sunday Funday bike rides are family friendly, and they accommodate riders based on skill level and experience with two different trail options. This makes it a comfortable environment for beginners.

“The community is super welcoming and are happy to let anyone of any skill level, any level of bike, you don’t need to have a super fancy bike, to just come ride and have fun and learn about biking and stuff,” Lily said.

Despite the wind advisory, Sunday was a great day to go out.

“Once we get into the trees, actually the wind isn’t as much of a factor,” John said. “So that’s one of the nice things about mountain biking is you can get out of the wind. It’s great that the sun is shining. Hopefully, the only obstacles we run into are other people enjoying the trails, and we’ll make sure that we have a great partnership with whoever’s out there enjoying it today.”

