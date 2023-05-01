Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout student at Parker High School

Alison Nankivel is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alison Nankivel is winding down her senior year at Parker High School, and she says it’s been a good ride.

“I’ve been here since kindergarten. So the people that you graduate with are the people you really grow up with. It’s such a small school. You form a personal connection with staff and teachers,” said Alison.

Alison is a 4.0 student who’s been active in band, FCCLA, and cheerleading.

“Alison has always went above and beyond my expectations. I have kept several of her assignments as examples for the years following. She makes me feel like this is why I chose to do my job,” said Parker teacher Lillian Lauesen.

She plans to stay close to home for college in the fall.

“I am going to USD to study biology. I want to work in zoos. I’ve been volunteering with the Great Plains Zoo for four years now, and it’s something I’m really passionate about. It’s something I love to do. So I hope to work in zoos in an education department and help teach people,” said Alison.

“I’m so excited to see what life has for her in the future,” said Lillian.

Until then, Alison looks forward to walking across that stage for graduation.

“I’ve kind of come to terms with the fact that I have to graduate, and it’s going to happen someday, and I feel ready for it. I feel like this is a good time to move forward with my life, so as sad as I am to leave, it is also really exciting to start a new chapter of your life,” said Alison.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Alison gets a $250 scholarship from the Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week

Latest News

Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver
The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.
Driver gets 10-year sentence for driving through garage, causing woman’s death
The exhibit will feature multiple indoor and outdoor public viewing opportunities.
Great Plains Zoo breaks ground on lion exhibit
Father-daughter duo John and Lily Gruber take part in many rides throughout the year.
Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together