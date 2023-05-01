Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout student at Parker High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alison Nankivel is winding down her senior year at Parker High School, and she says it’s been a good ride.

“I’ve been here since kindergarten. So the people that you graduate with are the people you really grow up with. It’s such a small school. You form a personal connection with staff and teachers,” said Alison.

Alison is a 4.0 student who’s been active in band, FCCLA, and cheerleading.

“Alison has always went above and beyond my expectations. I have kept several of her assignments as examples for the years following. She makes me feel like this is why I chose to do my job,” said Parker teacher Lillian Lauesen.

She plans to stay close to home for college in the fall.

“I am going to USD to study biology. I want to work in zoos. I’ve been volunteering with the Great Plains Zoo for four years now, and it’s something I’m really passionate about. It’s something I love to do. So I hope to work in zoos in an education department and help teach people,” said Alison.

“I’m so excited to see what life has for her in the future,” said Lillian.

Until then, Alison looks forward to walking across that stage for graduation.

“I’ve kind of come to terms with the fact that I have to graduate, and it’s going to happen someday, and I feel ready for it. I feel like this is a good time to move forward with my life, so as sad as I am to leave, it is also really exciting to start a new chapter of your life,” said Alison.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Alison gets a $250 scholarship from the Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.