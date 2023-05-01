Woman bit by dog near Harvey Dunn Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is searching for a dog that bit a woman Monday morning.

According to a release from Animal Control, around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, a woman was bit by a dog near Harvey Dunn Elementary School.

A woman was walking on East Oak Street by Harvey Dunn Elementary School when she met a man walking two dogs on leashes. One dog was medium sized with long black, white and brown hair. The second dog was medium sized with short black, white and brown hair. As they passed each other on the sidewalk, the long haired dog bit the woman’s leg. The man with the dogs did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The man with the dogs was an older white man.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

