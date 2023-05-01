Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman bit by dog near Harvey Dunn Elementary

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is searching for a dog that bit a woman Monday morning.

According to a release from Animal Control, around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, a woman was bit by a dog near Harvey Dunn Elementary School.

A woman was walking on East Oak Street by Harvey Dunn Elementary School when she met a man walking two dogs on leashes. One dog was medium sized with long black, white and brown hair. The second dog was medium sized with short black, white and brown hair. As they passed each other on the sidewalk, the long haired dog bit the woman’s leg. The man with the dogs did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The man with the dogs was an older white man.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week

Latest News

More than a dozen employees volunteered to help finish the tiny house community for veterans.
Grand Falls employees help construct tiny home community for veterans
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver