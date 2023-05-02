Avera Medical Minute: Total ankle replacement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arthritic joints are a common side effect of aging and our ankles can be most susceptible.

Years of wear and tear can eventually add up and lead you to an orthopedic surgeon.

A Pierre man is looking forward to a life with a lot less pain and more mobility after total ankle replacement.

It’s a big day for Michael Schock and his new ankles.

“It was just time to come here and get it done. It was getting more difficult every day,” said Michael Schock, ankle replacement patient.

Michael had surgery for total ankle replacement on both of his ankles with Dr. Mark Hagy, orthopedic surgeon. The first surgery was done in February on his right ankle that was in worse shape.

“Once we knew his incision was over and he was outside the area of infection, which was at six weeks, we proceeded to the left and let him start walking on it. Now he’s in two weeks after his second ankle replacement,” said Dr. Hagy.

The quick surgical turnaround is not uncommon. In fact, it allows the care team a chance to see how well patients like Michael tolerate the recovery and whether or not to progress to the next joint.

“That healed up really good. Really happy with it. The physical therapist is really happy with it,” said Schock

In Michael’s case, the main culprit was arthritic joints caused by years of wear and tear. But that wasn’t the only issue Dr. Hagy discovered while making the repair to his right ankle.

“I also had to repair his ligaments out here because he had had a history of recurrent ankle instability. And that’s why this bone is turned that way. Now, the other side, he didn’t have that problem, and he had just genetically osteoarthritis and he’s worn the joint out,” said Dr. Hagy.

For Michael, surgery was the best option for pain relief. And having that as an option in Pierre meant his care and his recovery could be done a little closer to home.

“People say, ‘Where are you going to have that at?’ and it’s like, ‘I’m going to stay in town here. Why am I going to go somewhere else?’ We have really good doctors here in Pierre, and why do I want to travel and then travel back after I have it done and all those bumps and stuff? These are top-notch doctors here too!” said Schock.

“We’re healing. We’re on the way. I’m looking forward to getting back to work, walking with my wife to the beach and down the park and stuff. We’ve got an almost two-year old granddaughter so playing with her more and stuff. She’s a sweetheart!”

This leg of Michael’s recovery is nearing its end, but he’s already thinking about those next steps and enjoying the sweeter things in life.

“We’re healing. We’re on the way. I’m looking forward to getting back to work, walking with my wife to the beach and down the park and stuff. And we’ve got an almtwo-year-old old granddaughter, so playing with her more and stuff. She’s a sweetheart!”

Replacement surgery is usually the last option for patients after more conservative treatments like steroid injections and physical therapy have proven unsuccessful for relieving pain.

For more information on ankle replacement, visit avera.org/medicalminute.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.