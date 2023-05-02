City leaders look back on 25 years of downtown revitalization, and to future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday or Saturday, over a thousand people will be walking the streets of downtown Sioux Falls in the aptly titled Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk. The event will coincide with premier of the 67 newly-installed sculptures on the Downtown SculptureWalk.

This kind of vibrant scene, with residents and tourists alike strolling a several-block stretch of art galleries, eateries, and retail shops, was something city leaders could only dream about 25 years ago, when downtown was somewhat a commerce and culture wasteland.

How the dream became a reality was the discussion of Monday’s weekly Downtown Rotary Club meeting, held intentionally at the Orpheum Theater, a once-abandoned and now-restored representation of the area’s revitalization.

“The change is dramatic,” said Downtown Sioux Falls president Joe Batcheller in an exclusive interview with Dakota News Now after the forum. “You have so much more foot traffic than you did then. It has a lot to do with those social amenities that have developed over the last 20 years.

“A lot of people who come to Sioux Falls for the first time — downtown is the first place they come to, and they have no idea of all the sculptures we have, or the free concerts, or all the beautiful public spaces, or the flowers or the great shopping, the great dining. It’s taken a long time.”

Batcheller joined Dave Munson, the city’s mayor from 2001-09, and former city planner Mike Cooper. For an hour, they went down memory lane, starting in the 1980′s and 1990′s, when downtown was mostly known as a place that loitering and car-cruising teenagers dominated and most of the city avoided after dark. Businesses both big and small found little value establishing there, and that included bars and restaurants.

“It wasn’t very appealing,” Munson said to DNN. “Now, it’s very appealing. We got more housing down here. You see more people. And I really believe that people like to be around people.”

So, how did things change?

Cooper said a downtown development plan began as early as 1987, but it was a slow roll trying to convince citizens that downtown was worth investing in.

The Washington Pavilion was a big “win” for the area in 1999, a process that started six years earlier when voters narrowly approved turning the former Sioux Falls Washington High School building into an arts and entertainment venue, with a couple concert halls, an art gallery, and, eventually, some historical displays like the South Dakota African-American History Museum and the South Dakota Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

“It was sort of the city’s first real big experiment of investing in downtown,” Batcheller said. “That was sort of a tipping point in a lot of ways.”

When Munson took over as mayor in 2001, he made investing in downtown and making it more walkable a top priority. He led the charge to close the “very uninviting” 10th “loop” that allowed drivers to circle downtown easily and endlessly. That was the first step in making downtown more pedestrian-friendly.

The city beefed up its police presence and, according to Munson and Cooper, was able to quickly remove groups of people causing disruption and crime in the area.

But Munson said his most important triumph was the “Phillips to the Falls” restoration, which connected Phillips Avenue to the entrance of Falls Park. On Monday’s panel, Munson said that before the project, if someone asked how to give directions to Falls Park from downtown, they’d be directed away from downtown, through residential and industrial areas.

It was not pedestrian-friendly. A straight line entry from the downtown’s main drag to the one of the region’s natural wonders and the namesake of the city was not possible.

“You’d come down (near the entrance) and a lot of the stuff was old and out-of-date and nobody took care of it,” Munson said. “But we had that done, and we had a developer say they would come build on that end of town.

“That’s what I felt like we needed all along, because... it’s (now) walkable. I think Sioux Falls is a very walkable city. When I served as mayor, I walked all over downtown. It was very enjoyable. It was very easy to get from point A to point B.”

Munson and Cooper credited real estate developer Don Dunham as the first private investor to take a risk by being willing to bring new business and apartment housing downtown in those early 2000′s.

Within a few years, more people were coming there to work and live.

The SculptureWalk, funded by the Washington Pavilion and private donors, started in 2004, and over 1,000 have been on display — yet another reason for people to come downtown and walk around. Suddenly, more locally-owned retail stores started popping up.

Another major event on Munson’s watch — a city ordinance that allowed for outdoor alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants. Soon, patios and sidewalk cafes gave more people a reason to hang out downtown in the warmer months, and for restaurants and bar owners to set up shop.

“They gave people an opportunity to people watch,” Batcheller said. “They gave people an opportunity to be out in the public with a purpose, without just loitering. So, we’re social beings. We want to connect with other people. We want to have a sense of belonging, and, so, all of these things led to a greater sense of community, just by providing those opportunities like sidewalk cafes.”

Once more people started frequenting downtown, more apartment buildings — both renovated and new — came about. Once more downtown dwellers came, do did dogs. One “unintended consequence” of more residents was, as Cooper said, “that thing that all dogs do.”

So, dog parks and more public green space were added. The River Greenway that connects the city’s 35-mile-long bike trail to downtown and Falls Park developed, and Batcheller said the greenway is ready to expand to “Phase 4,” all along the western side of the Big Sioux River, starting at Fawick Park, where the large Statue of David resides.

When asked what the next big thing to take downtown to the next level should be, Munson — a proponent of a downtown convention center in the late 1990′s — didn’t hesitate in expressing his long-time desire for a downtown baseball stadium. He said it was a big mistake that the convention center wasn’t built in downtown, and this is an opportunity to seize the benefits of a sports enterprise to “complete” the downtown renaissance.

“If you look at the history of baseball stadiums — most are built downtown,” Munson said. “It’s just kind of an inviting place to go watch some innings of baseball. You could walk to a game, and I think attendance would be better because you have it downtown, and people could, when the game’s over, you’ve got more places for entertainment to go enjoy yourself.”

The Sioux Falls Canaries have thrown their hat in the ring to occupy “The Riverline District,” a 10-acre plot of land bordered by Cliff Street on the east, the Big Sioux River on the north and west, and East 10th St. to the south.

The city recently bought the land and announced that the former Sears department store building — currently the South Dakota Department of Labor Building — will be torn down and moved. An already-constructed Riverline District Committee of 40 business and civic leaders, which has taken input from the public about what should be done via an online survey that is now closed.

That survey yielded a wide range of opinions that included a soccer stadium, a soccer facility, other multi-use sports facilities, a large outdoor concert amphitheater, shopping and retail, and other public green space ideas. The survey started by asking those taking it about their desire for a baseball stadium, and, if not a baseball stadium, a stadium of any sort. From there, the survey moved on to other ideas.

Within the last month, Canaries recently made their pitch to some of the top members of the committee. In February interview with Dakota News Now, Canaries president Brian Jamros said the organization wants to make an effort to make the stadium far more than a facility for 50 baseball games a year. He also expressed the team’s willingness to work with the Atlas Soccer Academy — which has also expressed interest in the space — in collaborating on that space. A week later, the Canaries announced a vague partnership with Atlas.

Batcheller is a member of the Riverline District committee, but told Dakota News Now he was not present at the Canaries’ recent presentation.

He was asked by an audience member at the Downtown Rotary forum “why baseball, and if it’s not baseball, what else can we be thinking about as big opportunities for downtown?”

His full answer:

“I think baseball is the sport here that people naturally gravitate towards because we have the Sioux Falls Canaries,” Batcheller said. “I think that’s a little bit of the ‘why.’ I think the idea behind the stadium is an interesting one. It’s something that can stimulate growth in the surrounding area if it’s done right. If it’s not baseball and we’re talking stadiums, the next natural sport to look at would be soccer because it has the highest level of participation in youth sports. You look at (Major League Soccer) and that is growing. It’s a solid league, and they have a development league that could be a good fit for Sioux Falls.

“So, the debate whether there’s a stadium or not needs to be had, and whether it is soccer or baseball that needs to be had. And, then, if it’s not a stadium, it needs to be something, you know, if we’re talking Riverline District, it needs to be some kind of community amenity. Something that’s going to provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people. What that is, it’s hard to say.”

Batcheller said that in the public survey, those against a stadium were “kind of in the minority” of the feedback.

“I think when it comes to the Riverline District, that cake has not been baked, at all, and there’s still a lot more thought that needs to go into it,” Batcheller said.

Undoubtedly, it is a big, big cake — as were a lot of the initiatives that were conceptualized and came to life during that decade of time shortly before, and mostly during, Munson’s tenure.

“If you look at downtown, it’s really the heart of your city,” Munson said. “It’s how you’re going to be graded in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.