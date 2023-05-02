Delta Dental mobile trucks helps meet need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the growing expenses of raising a family, some parents can no longer afford to take their child to a dentist for dental care.

A South Dakota organization is now meeting that need — not only to relieve pain, but to prevent more cavities in the future.

Every day is different for Axtell Park School’s Aimee Ullom.

“As a school nurse, you just really never know what you’re going to be walking into,” said Ullom.

Whenever a student is sick, it can rob time from the classroom. That includes persistent tooth pain.

“It’s really hard for them to focus. A lot of times, they end up outside of class,” said Ullom.

Mike Mueller with Delta Dental recalls how professionals saw the need, and in 2004, the first Delta Dental truck began to offer care.

“Within a year, we were booked two years out,” said Mueller. “So a couple of years later, by 2008, we actually had two trucks that travel the state to provide dental care to kids.”

As of today, both Delta Dental trucks have treated nearly 52,000 kids, providing $31 million in dental care at no cost.

“The intent is to provide care to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have access to a dentist, whether that’s because of income, lack of insurance, or even distance,” said Mueller. “Check your teeth, clean your teeth and fill cavities, and do other restorative work.”

The traveling group includes hygienists, assistants and truck coordinators. They partner with local dentists.

“It’s a special sort of crew because they are on the road 40 to 42 weeks of the year, and they go everywhere; each week is a new location for them,” said Mueller.

“It’s really awesome that we can have them here, and they can just walk right out to the bus and get their needs met.”

Any child up to the age of 21 with no dental visits for two years could qualify for care on the Delta Dental truck.

“That’s the most amazing thing,” said Ullom. “They always want to show that smile off. They come up big grins, and like, ‘Look how white my teeth are.’”

The truck is on-site for a week, starting with checkups the first few days. They take care of fillings, sealants and cleanings later the same week.

To find out more, visit southdakota.deltadental.com/mission/mobile-dental-program/.

