Foster Network to host gala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls nonprofit that provides resources for foster families and children in foster care will hold its annual gala next week.

The gala will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 12 at The Social in Sioux Falls.

The event will feature dinner, a silent auction, and violin music played by international award-winning violinist Ioana Galu.

Social hour and the silent auction run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the program and dinner taking place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

