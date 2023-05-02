Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Foster Network to host gala

A Sioux Falls nonprofit that provides resources for foster families and children in foster care...
A Sioux Falls nonprofit that provides resources for foster families and children in foster care will hold its annual gala next week.(The Foster Network)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls nonprofit that provides resources for foster families and children in foster care will hold its annual gala next week.

The gala will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on May 12 at The Social in Sioux Falls.

The event will feature dinner, a silent auction, and violin music played by international award-winning violinist Ioana Galu.

Social hour and the silent auction run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the program and dinner taking place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event, visit the gala event page.

You can purchase a ticket here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Paid family leave.
Legislative Rules Committee approves paid family leave expansion for state employees
Jeff Griffin of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, left, talks with U.S. Rep. Dusty...
Local panel tells Rep. Johnson to protect business ties with China
Summit Carbon Solutions has been permitted to conduct survey work on private property without...
Judge rules in Summit’s favor to survey private land, landowners plan to appeal
Augustana has made its January Interim study-abroad travel carbon neutral for the first time in...
Augustana offsets study abroad carbon emissions