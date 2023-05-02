Goodwill to open store in Vermillion, SD

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - Goodwill of the Great Plains is building a new store in Vermillion, South Dakota. The project is expected to create about a dozen jobs, and is an expansion of Goodwill’s presence in Siouxland.

Starting early next year, this empty lot will become Goodwill’s 22nd store in its “Great Plains” region, which stretches across Siouxland and into Minnesota. Goodwill chose Vermillion because the city is growing, in population and in business development.

“This community has been incredibly warm and welcoming,” said Bridget Solomon, the CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains. “And it’s just great to be part of that excitement. And we know we’re gonna be able to give back through job opportunities and really being part of the fabric of the Vermilion community.”

Officials said folks often think of Goodwill as just a clothing store, where people can donate items. But they say it is so much more than that. Meaning Vermilion is actually going to get some services when the store opens.

“And then once you get to know them better when they have the shredding services and the job training (and) interviewing skills. They have other features down in Sioux City that won’t be coming here, but just all around and their values line up with the values we want in our community,” said Jim Peterson, the president of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce.

Also at Tuesday’s groundbreaking? The company’s “Career Cruiser,” which travels around connecting job seekers with employers. The new store is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, with employment opportunities starting 60-to-90 days before that.

