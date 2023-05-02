SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep the sunshine around today with some breezy conditions still in the far eastern part of our region. Wind gusts will be around 30 to 35 mph in that part of the region later today. There’s a high risk for fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect along and east of I-29 from noon until 8 p.m. For high temperatures, we’ll get into the 60s around most of the region.

We’re looking at a nice warm up coming for the middle of the week! By Wednesday, everyone has a really good chances to crack the 70s for highs. We could even see some 80s out west! Thursday is looking every so slightly cooler with highs staying in the 70s!

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see a few changes. Highs will drop back into the 60s on Friday. There’s a chance for some rain to move into the region late Friday. A better chance of rain will move through both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Next week is looking dry with highs staying in the 60s and 70s.

