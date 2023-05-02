Avera Medical Minute
Kael Miedema reaching for state records with Sioux Falls Washington

Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week is Warriors' throws powerhouse.
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every time he lifts a discus or shot put, Kael Miedema is in search of a perfect moment.

“Even though there may not be a whole lot of competition with other people there’s always the room to improve on yourself and to better yourself and that self competition. Looking in the mirror and that’s your competition right there.” Kael says.

Miedema’s prep career didn’t get off to an ideal start when his freshman year at Washington High School was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet when throws coach Michaela Mayer, herself a former discus and shot state champion at Washington, finally got to work with him a year later, Kael made up for lost time.

“Most times I have to say ‘okay, this is our last throw’ at practice because he wants to just keep going and make sure that he’s doing the best that he can and that it feels right.” Mayer says.

After winning state shot put and discus titles last season, Miedema had an eye opening performance at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene Oregon, finishing fifth in both events with personal records.

“During the schools season last year I was like 59 (feet in shot put) was kind of my peak and 170 (feet in discus). But during Oregon, I don’t know if it was just being on that huge stage, but 62′ 3.75′' (shot put) and 190′ 10.25′' (discus), I wasn’t really expecting that.” Miedema says.

“We took a picture with him, me and the discus coach last year, and it looked like we were the children and he was one of the coaches!” Mayer says.

It caught the attention of the University of Nebraska, the school he’d dreamed of competing for.

“It was just kind of like my lofty goal. The coach at Nebraska called me a diamond in the rough. He thinks I have a lot of upside.” Miedema says.

Before Kael goes to Lincoln he’s got one more month to chase South Dakota prep records, and one more moment.

“Everyone has one of those perfect days in a season. You have one day where everything clicks and the stars align. I’m just looking for that day.” Kael says.

