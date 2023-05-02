Mount Marty alumni return to campus 50 years after graduating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denis Fokken and Tim Semple, two Mount Marty University alumni, will return to campus to deliver the undergraduate and graduate commencement addresses.

Both speakers earned degrees from the school 50 years ago.

The university states that both Fokken and Semple look back on their time in Yankton with deep gratitude for their Benedictine education and the faculty and staff who impacted the trajectory of their careers.

“Mount Marty’s mission is a mission of humility and service, and we have to go out and think of how we can best serve our world and represent this Benedictine ideal,” Semple says. “Because Saint Benedict was not just a monk off in the corner.”

“The point I want to make is that opportunities are not guaranteed, but they do come along,” says Fokken. “Be who you are and live your life for who you are with the values that you’ve got.”

MMU in Yankton celebrates commencement on Saturday, May 6. The undergraduate ceremony is at 10 a.m., and the graduate ceremony is at 1 p.m. in Cimpl Arena. Program and details can be found at mountmarty.edu.

Denis Fokken’s background

Denis Fokken received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in 1973. He later became MMU’s first business graduate to become a certified public accountant.

Fokken was the first person to be inducted into the MMU Business Hall of Fame in 1995, according to the university.

In 2017, Fokken and his wife, Mary Beth, established the Denis and Mary Beth Fokken Family Endowment at Mount Marty to benefit elementary education and accounting students.

He served in the South Dakota Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975.

Fokken spends his retirement traveling, golfing, and staying active on both the Mount Marty Board of Trustees and the First Dakota National Bank Board of Directors.

Tim Semple’s background

Timothy D. Semple has more than 50 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

He served in the United States Navy Reserve before heading to St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa.

Tim was one of the first two students in the Bachelor of Science in Anesthesia program.

In 1989, he joined a group of five CRNAs who covered a group of small hospitals in Eastern Nebraska. This is where he discovered his love for Obstetric (OB) Anesthesia and went to Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento in 1992 on an interim assignment. Two years later, Tim and his wife, Sheri, moved to Indianapolis where he took a position in the OB Anesthesia Department at Community Hospitals of Indianapolis, a CRNA-managed OB practice. He was the OB Anesthesia Manager of one of three OB sites in the system.

In 2001, he was promoted to Chief CRNA of OB Anesthesia Services.

In 2005, Tim left for an opening at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

He now enjoys building custom PCs and providing computer services for friends and family, serving with his wife on the Coffee Cafe staff and WARM Project, which provides short-term shelter and meals for the homeless through churches throughout Southern Maryland.

