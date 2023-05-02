Avera Medical Minute
Noem appoints new Board of Regents members

Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Jim V. Lochner (left) and Doug Morrison...
Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Jim V. Lochner (left) and Doug Morrison (right) to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Jim V. Lochner and Doug Morrison to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“For South Dakota students attending our state universities, we have a responsibility to provide an excellent, high-quality education at a cost that they and their family can afford. The more we provide opportunities for education excellence, the better we will set them up for their future. In turn, they will help build an even stronger South Dakota for years to come,” said Noem. “I am confident that Jim and Doug will work hard to continue improving our education system for our kids and grandkids. I look forward to working with them.”

Jim Lochner served as Chief Operations Officer of Tyson Foods from 2009 until he retired in 2014. Prior to that, he was given responsibility for Tyson’s Fresh Meat Business in 2001. Lochner also served on executive committees with various trade organizations including the American Meat Institute and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He lives in Dakota Dunes and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meat and animal science.

“I want to thank Governor Noem for selecting me to serve on the South Dakota Board of Regents,” said Lochner. “I believe my business experience in numerous technical support and operational areas will enable me to serve as an asset to the goals and missions of the Board of Regents.”

Doug Morrison served as director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis from 2003 to 2006. He has also served on the Sioux Falls School Board from 2008 to 2017, and has been the director of data services for the Sioux Falls School District since 2017. He is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant.

Morrison graduated from the University of South Dakota. He is the co-founder of the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition, a nonprofit that provides preschool opportunities for underserved children. He lives in Sioux Falls with his wife, Deb, who he has been married to for over 40 years. They have two children and four grandchildren.

“I am passionate about providing children with high quality, affordable education opportunities,” said Morrison. “I am appreciative to Governor Noem for appointing me to this position and giving me the opportunity to serve the students of South Dakota.”

