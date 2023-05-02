Avera Medical Minute
Rising car insurance rate: causes, and tips to save

By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report from ValuePenguin projects that car insurance rates could jump by as much as 8.4% this year, the most significant jump in the past six years.

“We’re being pinched from the cost of a loaf of bread from a carton of milk, a gallon of gas, and now the new thing is our insurance rates,” Dante Weston said, an attorney.

Dante Weston is an attorney whose firm has specialized in filing insurance claims over the past 10 years.

“A lot of people think of their insurance agent as the person to go to about insurance rates. We see things from the other side as attorneys. We see when it’s actually time to file a claim,” Weston said.

Ryan Reiner is an agent with State Farm, the largest insurance provider in South Dakota.

“In my 12 years of being a State Farm agent, this is definitely a unique time,” Reiner said.

Typically you can expect your rates to increase if you receive a ticket or have an accident, but Reiner says all policyholders should expect to see their rates go up.

“It’s definitely across the board. If you are driving a car you can expect to pay more for car insurance,” Reiner said.

The availability of replacement parts and the rising cost of car technologies are just a few of the driving factors.

“Drivers are getting back to the roads and we’re seeing an uptick in accidents and then with the higher costs it’s definitely putting pressure on the whole insurance industry,” Reiner said.

There are some things you can do to try to avoid shelling out extra money for insurance. One is simply lowering the amount you’re behind the wheel.

“Make sure the insurance carrier knows about that. We’ve seen up to a 7% or 8% increase from changing the allowance from 7,500 hundred miles to 10,000 miles as far as the estimate for the number of miles per year,” Weston said.

It’s also beneficial to bundle when possible.

“If you have an automobile policy with one carrier and maybe you have a homeowners or renters policy with a different carrier, see if there’s one carrier that can offer both policies and we’ve seen tremendous decreases in premiums by bundling,” Weston said.

After speaking with multiple insurance providers in the area, there is a possibility that an 8.4% percent increase is a conservative estimate.

