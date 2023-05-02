Avera Medical Minute
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Tuesday.

Jimmy Goings was named for lifetime achievement.

“It’s our history as far as music goes in South Dakota and Sioux Falls. It just shows how we honor the musicians back in the day and continue to honor them as they move forward in new groups,” said Mark Olson, Starchild drummer.

The group will be inducted during a ceremony on Sept. 30 at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

