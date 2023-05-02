SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Tuesday.

Jimmy Goings was named for lifetime achievement.

“It’s our history as far as music goes in South Dakota and Sioux Falls. It just shows how we honor the musicians back in the day and continue to honor them as they move forward in new groups,” said Mark Olson, Starchild drummer.

The group will be inducted during a ceremony on Sept. 30 at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.