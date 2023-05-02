Avera Medical Minute
SF Lincoln tops O’Gorman in boys tennis rematch

Sioux Falls Lincoln took the rematch against O'Gorman in boys tennis, winning 8.00-1.00 at McKennan Park Monday.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Lincoln took the rematch against O’Gorman in boys tennis, winning 8.00-1.00 at McKennan Park Monday. The Patriots continue their undefeated season headed into the back half of the year.

In Position 1 Singles, Rocky McKenzie won his rematch against Alex Mohaha 6-0, 6-1. Drew Gohl beat Cooper Johnson 6-0, 6-4 in Position 2 Singles. Christopher Tao, Jacob Husser, and River McKenzie all won their singles matches for the Patriots as well. Liam Sarmiento was the only singles winner for the Knights.

O’Gorman did win two of the three doubles matches. Sarmiento and Samuel Hayden beat Christopher Tao and Jacob Husser, while Will Koziara and Johnny McDowell beat River McKenzie and Arthur Tao. The Patriots’ Rocky McKenzie and Drew Gohl beat Mohama and Johnson in the other doubles matches.

