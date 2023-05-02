Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

Memphis police say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m. and say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s, a hamburger restaurant, for more than an hour.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred

Latest News

FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
Paid family leave.
Legislative Rules Committee approves paid family leave expansion for state employees
Film and TV writers go on strike, bringing production on many shows to a halt.
Hollywood writers go on strike: When your favorite shows will be impacted
Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public