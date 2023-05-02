Avera Medical Minute
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Steel District and Raven Industries experience development

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about the latest for Sioux Falls’ downtown Steel District and Raven Industries.

The Steel District will be home to the Sioux Falls office of First National Bank Omaha, which plans additional locations in the market, as well as the new home of longtime insurance company Holmes Murphy, which is relocating downtown.

They join ag company C&G Operations and the building’s developer LLoyd Companies, which are also moving their offices to the building.

Also, within this office tower will be three restaurants from the Twin Cities owner of Burger Dive and Smack Shack. More details are to come on this soon.

The offices are scheduled to begin moving in later this year.

Raven Industries is now owned by global ag company CNH Industrial, based in Europe and known for its Case New Holland brand.

In addition to helping grow Raven’s ag technology, the company has added hundreds of jobs in Sioux Falls and has established its global cyber defense hub here — something that used to be outsourced but was brought to Sioux Falls because we have so much cybersecurity talent here thanks to Dakota State graduates.

Expect to see more collaboration between Raven and DSU’s students and grads, especially as the cyber research building opens in Sioux Falls.

This company needs a focus on cyber security both internally and in its products, which helps support autonomous ag equipment and other advanced technology.

You can stay up to date with the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

