Two Men and a Truck hosts Movers for Moms event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Movers for Moms program is Two Men and a Truck’s way of giving back to women in the community.

Until May 11, they will be collecting a variety of women’s clothing items for donations.

“For moms, it was actually started when Two Men and a Truck was founded. Our founder Mary Ellen Sheets made $1,000 her first year in business. And with that $1,000, she donated it to several women’s charities, and Movers for Moms was founded that very year.”

Pairing with Dress for Success in finding the best way to support women in the community is important for Two Men and a Truck.

“This year, we are doing an amazing clothing drive and partnering with Embe’s Dress for Success. It’s a great time to clean out your closets in the spring — so many of us have extra clothes in our closets.”

This project is so much more than just clothes to these women.

“You know that perfect outfit walking into an interview or your first day of work can give you that confidence to either nail that interview or really walk into your first day of your new job feeling like a million dollars.”

It is so much more to Angela Drake, as well.

“The Sioux Falls community is an amazing giving community, and being able to help facilitate just a small part of this just fills my heart, and seeing what this community can do never ceases to amaze me. Being able to help others is a big part of what Two Men and a Truck loves to do.”

You can get involved with Movers for Moms at a variety of locations in Sioux Falls.

You can still drop off your clothing donations until May 11.

Drop-off locations are listed below:

