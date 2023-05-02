Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two Men and a Truck hosts Movers for Moms event

By Elle Dickau
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Movers for Moms program is Two Men and a Truck’s way of giving back to women in the community.

Until May 11, they will be collecting a variety of women’s clothing items for donations.

“For moms, it was actually started when Two Men and a Truck was founded. Our founder Mary Ellen Sheets made $1,000 her first year in business. And with that $1,000, she donated it to several women’s charities, and Movers for Moms was founded that very year.”

Pairing with Dress for Success in finding the best way to support women in the community is important for Two Men and a Truck.

“This year, we are doing an amazing clothing drive and partnering with Embe’s Dress for Success. It’s a great time to clean out your closets in the spring — so many of us have extra clothes in our closets.”

This project is so much more than just clothes to these women.

“You know that perfect outfit walking into an interview or your first day of work can give you that confidence to either nail that interview or really walk into your first day of your new job feeling like a million dollars.”

It is so much more to Angela Drake, as well.

“The Sioux Falls community is an amazing giving community, and being able to help facilitate just a small part of this just fills my heart, and seeing what this community can do never ceases to amaze me. Being able to help others is a big part of what Two Men and a Truck loves to do.”

You can get involved with Movers for Moms at a variety of locations in Sioux Falls.

You can still drop off your clothing donations until May 11.

Drop-off locations are listed below:

You can get involved with Movers for Moms at a variety of locations here in Sioux Falls.
You can get involved with Movers for Moms at a variety of locations here in Sioux Falls.(Two Men and a Truck)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced
SD ROCK & ROLLERS HALL OF FAME 2023 INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED
SD ROCK & ROLLERS HALL OF FAME 2023 INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED
Mover for Moms
MOVERS FOR MOMS