Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wendy’s brings back the Strawberry Frosty for summer

Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.
Wendy's brings back the Strawberry Frosty.(Wendy's)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s announced the return of the Strawberry Frosty on Tuesday and is available now.

The Strawberry Frosty joins the Chocolate Frosty and replaces the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time.

“Wendy’s Frosty treats are one of the most iconic desserts in fast food and the Strawberry Frosty was a welcome surprise for consumers’ palates last summer,” said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu!”

The Strawberry Frosty made its first appearance in 2022.

Wendy’s also announced two new items to their Made To Crave Menu - the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred

Latest News

FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
Paid family leave.
Legislative Rules Committee approves paid family leave expansion for state employees
Film and TV writers go on strike, bringing production on many shows to a halt.
Hollywood writers go on strike: When your favorite shows will be impacted
Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
The scene at Highland and Walker
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody