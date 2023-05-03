Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana adds home-and-home series against Omaha for first men’s hockey season

While not their first planned home game of the year, fans looking forward to Augustana’s first hockey season have a date to look forward to.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While not their first planned home game of the year, fans looking forward to Augustana’s first hockey season have a date to look forward to.

Augustana and Nebraska-Omaha will play a home-and-home series in late November. The Vikings will travel to Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska for the first game on November 24. The next day, the two teams will travel to Sioux Falls to play a game in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The PREMIER Center will host five Augustana home games while the final touches are installed in Midco Arena.

The game will be the third planned home game for Augustana. The home opener will take place October 14 and 15 against a CCHA opponent yet to be announced.

Omaha joins a number of announced opponents for Augustana in their inaugural year. Those already announced are Denver, Colorado College, Notre Dame and Arizona State.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred

Latest News

Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg will visit South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for...
Carter, Sandberg to headline 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids
Carter, Sandberg to headline 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids
Augustana adds home-and-home series against Omaha for first men’s hockey season
The Patriots came out on top of the Rough Riders, winning 8-5 in an early May baseball match.
Sioux Falls Lincoln downs Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sanford Sports Complex