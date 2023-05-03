Augustana adds home-and-home series against Omaha for first men’s hockey season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While not their first planned home game of the year, fans looking forward to Augustana’s first hockey season have a date to look forward to.

Augustana and Nebraska-Omaha will play a home-and-home series in late November. The Vikings will travel to Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska for the first game on November 24. The next day, the two teams will travel to Sioux Falls to play a game in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The PREMIER Center will host five Augustana home games while the final touches are installed in Midco Arena.

The game will be the third planned home game for Augustana. The home opener will take place October 14 and 15 against a CCHA opponent yet to be announced.

Omaha joins a number of announced opponents for Augustana in their inaugural year. Those already announced are Denver, Colorado College, Notre Dame and Arizona State.

