Augustana issues firearm reminder after student incident

This message is to inform you that a student recently reported seeing another student with a concealed firearm in class. Working closely with local law enforcement, the Department of Campus Safety immediately conducted a background check of the student and found no concerning details. Campus Safety then contacted the student, who was cooperative and readily admitted that they carry a firearm on campus and in class. The student acknowledged that they did not know that Augustana University prohibits firearms on campus.

This situation serves as a reminder that we as a community need to be both vigilant and proactive when it comes to helping keep our community safe. Each of us needs to think through and understand what we must do when we encounter or learn that a person on campus has a concealed weapon.

As a reminder, if/when someone reports another person who may be armed or if/when you observe a concealed weapon:

• Do not confront the individual.

• If you discover that a person has a concealed weapon, and if you are comfortable doing so, continue as normal — that is, unless the subject is demonstrating concerning conduct.

• As soon as possible, report the details to Campus Safety.

• Document a description of the person so Campus Safety can easily identify them should they need to be confronted.

• If the person is acting suspicious or demonstrating concerning conduct, find a way to excuse yourself and report the issue to Campus Safety immediately.

This situation also highlights the importance of understanding Augustana’s firearm policy. We live in a state that does not require any kind of permit to carry a concealed firearm. However, as noted, AU does have a policy that prohibits firearms on campus. To help address and counter any confusion, Augustana will be installing signs at every entrance this summer to ensure community members and visitors are aware that the campus is a “Weapons Free Zone.”

Remember, we all play a role in sharing information that may be important. If you have a concern, share it. If you see something, say something.

Thank you for doing your part in keeping our campus community a safe place to live, learn and work.