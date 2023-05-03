Avera Medical Minute
Augustana issues firearm reminder after student incident

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a report of a student carrying a concealed firearm in class, Augustana University campus safety reminded students that firearms are prohibited on campus.

A background check was conducted on the student, and no concerning details came to light, according to the message. The student was cooperative and stated that they were unaware the school prohibits firearms on campus.

The full notice is below:

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
