Carter, Sandberg to headline 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cris Carter, and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg will come to South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids.

Carter and Sandberg will attend the Legends Banquet, while speaking on their professional and personal experiences while answering questions from attendees.

Carter played 16 seasons in the NFL, most famously with the Minnesota Vikings. Carter was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Sandberg played a majority of his 16-year career with the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg is a nine-time gold Glove Award winner, and the 1984 National League MVP.

The 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids runs from June 5 to June 9. More information about the event and registration can be found here. Registration begins May 12.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.