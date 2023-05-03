Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Carter, Sandberg to headline 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids

Cris Carter and Ryne Sandberg will visit South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Cris Carter, and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ryne Sandberg will come to South Dakota for the 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids.

Carter and Sandberg will attend the Legends Banquet, while speaking on their professional and personal experiences while answering questions from attendees.

Carter played 16 seasons in the NFL, most famously with the Minnesota Vikings. Carter was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Sandberg played a majority of his 16-year career with the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg is a nine-time gold Glove Award winner, and the 1984 National League MVP.

The 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids runs from June 5 to June 9. More information about the event and registration can be found here. Registration begins May 12.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred

Latest News

Carter, Sandberg to headline 2023 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids
While not their first planned home game of the year, fans looking forward to Augustana’s first...
Augustana adds home-and-home series against Omaha for first men’s hockey season
Augustana adds home-and-home series against Omaha for first men’s hockey season
The Patriots came out on top of the Rough Riders, winning 8-5 in an early May baseball match.
Sioux Falls Lincoln downs Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sanford Sports Complex