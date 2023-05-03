Four arrested in connection to 2022 Sioux Falls murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four men have been charged in connection to the August 2022 shooting death of Tunis Lomax, Sioux Falls police reported Wednesday.

Lt. Nick Butler stated that the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force assisted police in locating Mohamed Hassan, Salim Mohamed, Mustefa Sahle and Hamza Hassan on Tuesday.

Salim Mohamed was charged with Murder First, Murder Second, Manslaughter First, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Grand Theft.

The other three individuals were charged with Manslaughter First, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Grand Theft.

There is no known motive as of yet. The investigation will continue until the date of prosecution.

Background of the case

On August 20, 2022, around 2 a.m., officers responded to 1804 S. Steven Ave. in eastern Sioux Falls.

The initial report was for a male with a gunshot wound. Tunis Lomax was found dead in the parking lot. A 40 caliber shell casing was found near him.

On Sept. 9, 2022, officers responded to an address on E. 10th St. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a group of subjects had been burglarizing vehicles. When confronted by a vehicle owner, the suspect shot at that person.

On Sept. 10, the vehicle associated with the second shooting was located, and a subject was arrested. Inside the vehicle was a stolen handgun — the same caliber as that found in the Lomax homicide.

During an interview with the suspect from the second shooting, the suspect said he had been with Mohamed Hassan and Salim Mohamed before and after the shooting on Sept. 9. It was learned that the firearm used in both shootings was purchased from Salim Mohamed two weeks after the murder of Tunis Lomax in August.

Salim Mohamed admitted during conversations in the purchase of the gun that he had used the gun to shoot Tunis Lomax.

Evidence linked Hassan to the firearm which was identified as that used to eject the shell casing found at the scene in August.

Two stolen vehicles further linked the individuals as well, one of which was seen fleeing from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Forensic evidence and surveillance video put Salim Mohamed and Mohamed Hassan in the vehicle.

More forensic evidence located inside the vehicles related Mustefa Sahle and Hamza Hassan.

