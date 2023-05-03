Avera Medical Minute
Groundbreaking kicks off SD Historical Society renovation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials marked the beginning of renovations to the South Dakota State Historical Society with a ceremonial groundbreaking in Pierre Tuesday.

The renovation, which is set to take place over the course of the next several years, will see the home of the state’s archives expanded so that it can better suit crowds and the ever-growing amount of archives that are hosted there.

To kick off construction, Gov. Kristi Noem and other officials dressed as figures from South Dakota’s history. They hope the construction of the building will allow the society to continue to pay the proper tribute to the state’s rich history.

“South Dakota is a pretty unique place, and I think this embodies an important part of what we need to remember in South Dakota,” said Lt. Gov Larry Rhoden.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

