HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Manolis is a business that dates back to the 1920′s in Huron.

Besides being one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the state, customers say the store boasts one of the best deli sandwiches in the area

Manolis Grocery, located on Third Street, is run by the great-great-grandson of George Manolis.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.