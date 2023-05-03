Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kingswood Rummage Sales running through Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bargain shoppers are in for a big weekend in Sioux Falls with the Kingswood Rummage Sales happening Wednesday through Saturday.

This is the 46th year of the event, located in the southwest part of the city. This year, organizers say around 350 individual rummage sales will be happening in the area.

A full listing of the different rummage sales, locations and times can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced
One person killed, one hurt in Spink County weekend crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

More than half a million pounds of material will be recycled or repurposed thanks to an annual...
Project NICE/KEEP a success
Project NICE/KEEP a success
One Sioux Falls: firefighter applications open; Project NICE/KEEP a success
The City of Sioux Falls is looking for its next line of firefighters.
One Sioux Falls: firefighter applications open
Sanford exercise specialists visited Dakota News Now to highlight the importance of staying...
National Physical Fitness & Sports Month recognized
Sanford exercise specialists visited Dakota News Now to highlight the importance of staying...
National Physical Fitness & Sports Month recognized