Kingswood Rummage Sales running through Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bargain shoppers are in for a big weekend in Sioux Falls with the Kingswood Rummage Sales happening Wednesday through Saturday.

This is the 46th year of the event, located in the southwest part of the city. This year, organizers say around 350 individual rummage sales will be happening in the area.

A full listing of the different rummage sales, locations and times can be found here.

