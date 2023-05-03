Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lake Norden Fire Department building on fire

Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG...
Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG reports.(Courtesy of KXLG/Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG reports.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to avoid Burlington St., Harvest St., and Main Ave. in Lake Norden as they are closed due to the fire.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies were called in to help: Lake Norden, Estelline, Hayti, Badger, Castlewood, Bryant along with the Estelline Ambulance, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Codington County Search and Rescue, and Lake Norden Police Department.

Authorities request that residents avoid the area and do not drive over the hoses.

This is a developing story. More details are to come.

Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG...
Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG reports.(Courtesy of KXLG/Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Traffic investigators unsure if hit-and-run occurred
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino

Latest News

Rhino enrichment
Wild Wednesday: Learning about rhino enrichment
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame events take place in September
When Donald Eisenberg passed away in April 2020, many people spoke of the great man he was, and...
Lost ashes: Family wants answers
Lucky Lady Liquor License Meeting
Lucky Lady Liquor License Meeting