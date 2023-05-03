Lake Norden Fire Department building on fire

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG reports.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to avoid Burlington St., Harvest St., and Main Ave. in Lake Norden as they are closed due to the fire.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies were called in to help: Lake Norden, Estelline, Hayti, Badger, Castlewood, Bryant along with the Estelline Ambulance, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Codington County Search and Rescue, and Lake Norden Police Department.

Authorities request that residents avoid the area and do not drive over the hoses.

This is a developing story. More details are to come.

