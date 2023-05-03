Landowners participate in prescribed fire training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, landowners were able to take hands-on training to learn about prescribed fires.

The South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with SDSU Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, hosts the training for free.

The instruction is tailored for private landowners. Students previously took a classroom session and on Wednesday, they were hands-on in the field near Brandon.

Attendees learned about fire equipment and burn technique with live fire exercises.

“What were always worried about when we’re doing this prescribed fire is to make sure that our neighbors are safe,” said landowner Jeff Zimprich. “And not only safe from fire, also smoke is a high consideration. And so we are watching the smoke column very carefully, how it’s rising up, how its dissipating.”

Fire professionals were on-hand for landowners to learn from.

