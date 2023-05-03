Lost ashes: Family wants answers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When a loved one passes away, there can be many decisions to make in a short amount of time. That’s why it’s so important to have trust in those who are preparing your loved one for the final goodbye.

I-team reporter Beth Warden brings us into the home of a family crushed by lingering questions of lost ashes and feelings of deception, as they hope no other family has to endure what they’ve had to.

When Donald Eisenberg passed away in April 2020, many people spoke of the great man he was, and how he served the city as a Sioux Falls police officer. Family knew him for so much more.

“He’s a veteran,” said Donald’s granddaughter Jen.

“He loved the Yankees,” said Donald’s daughter Dawn.

When Eisenberg passed, the family picked up his ashes to be placed inside a hollowed-out cemetery marker from Sioux Falls Monument next to his late wife.

“He and my mom were married for 64 years,” said Dawn. “So it was very important once he passed that he be placed next to my mom.”

To honor Eisenberg’s military service, daughter Dawn Riley and granddaughter Jen Berg planned for the family to gather around their completed monuments containing the ashes.

“We actually paid extra to have everything done by Memorial Day,” Dawn said. “We just assumed that it was him. Why would you assume any different?”

A shocking revelation came in the form of a phone call 596 days after his death.

“Grandpa’s ashes are just hanging out in the back of this backpack of our store,” Jen said. “You know, ‘Do you want them?’”

“It tore my heart out,” Dawn said. “I could not imagine him sitting in a back room.”

The family agreed to a new plan with Sioux Falls Monument: they meet at the cemetery to watch the monument be opened and the ashes placed inside.

“And so they said, ‘Well, how about we wait a little bit longer until the ground is more thawed, it’s less cold so that there’s less chance of it breaking. We don’t want it to break,’” Jen said.

Agreeing to this new suggestion, Dawn and Jen left the cemetery, with the setter and Sioux Falls Monument employee staying behind. Another shocking call came within minutes of leaving the cemetery.

“The setter decided that since they were out there, they were just going to “pop it” even though they had talked us into not doing that while we were there,” Jen said.

“So off-guard because we just had the conversation,” Dawn said. “We do not want anything done until a family member is there.”

“Or trying to lay my grandpa to rest. I feel deceived,” Jen said.

Suspicions couldn’t be ignored.

“What if there’s someone else’s ashes that were in there?” Jen said. “What about that family? They have no idea that their loved one isn’t where they’re supposed to be either.”

“I still maintain that the reason they sent it out of state without our permission was because there was something being hidden,” Dawn said.

The family inquired with the state, which responded that although they regulate funeral activities, monuments are not covered, even if they include ashes.

“Hard time to know that he wasn’t where he was supposed to be,” Dawn said. “I hope no one else has to go through this. It’s so disheartening.”

Sioux Falls Monument’s parent company is Sunburst Memorials of St. Cloud Minnesota. We asked them questions on behalf of the family. The first response talked of their commitment to customers followed by the statement: “We thought this was resolved last fall.”

We pressed further, finding Sunburst Memorials is owned by St. Cloud Industrial Products Incorporated.

CEO Matt Gaffy provided an apology:

“We were greatly surprised to find the ashes of Mr. Eisenberg...we discovered the original order did not include instructions to core his memorial cube to allow for future placement of his cremains. We should have caught and corrected this error sooner than we did, and for this, we offer our deepest apologies to the family of Mr. Eisenberg.”

Sioux Falls Monuments is a member of the Monument Builders of North America, having agreed to their code of good practice. Acting Executive Director Matt Coffindaffer confirmed Sioux Falls Monument’s membership since 1990 but denied commenting further on the Eisenberg family experience. He offered that if a complaint is lodged with their association, a committee will review and decide if the member would remain in good standing.

The family is weighing their options.

“We owe our loved ones, when they pass, respect and dignity, and I feel like that was kind of lost in this process,” Jen said.

The family offers this advice if you’re making arrangements for a loved one — be present for as much as you can, and if something doesn’t seem right, speak up and ask questions.

Despite paying extra to have Eisenberg’s ashes placed in his monument in an expedited timeline, they were never offered a refund.

Letter from Sunburst Memorial’s parent company:

At Monumental Sales, Inc., a 100% employee-owned organization, our company mission is ‘We Make a Difference in the Lives We Touch.’ For more than 100 years, Monumental Sales and Sioux Falls Monument have made a difference in the lives of thousands of grieving families by working closely with them to help memorialize their lost loved ones. We take our profession seriously, and take great pride in our work. In December 2021 while going through a Sioux Falls Monument management change, we were greatly surprised to find the ashes of Mr. Eisenberg. It is not our company practice to store a deceased family member’s cremains during the weeks or months it typically takes to manufacture and set a memorial. Upon finding Mr. Eisenberg’s cremains we took immediate steps to notify his family that they were still in our possession. While researching Mr. Eisenberg’s original memorial design, we discovered the original order did not include instructions to core his memorial cube to allow for future placement of his cremains. We should have caught and corrected this error sooner than we did, and for this we offer our deepest apologies to the family of Mr. Eisenberg. We returned Mr. Eisenberg’s cremains to Ms. Riley, his daughter, and after verifying the memorial had indeed not been cored we remanufactured his memorial cube to allow for placement of his ashes. At no time were Mr. Eisenberg’s cremains lost. On October 20, 2022, our new Sioux Falls Monument manager and our memorial setter met Ms. Riley and her daughter at Mr. Eisenberg’s memorial and together placed his cremains inside his memorial cube. Ms. Riley thanked our team members as they departed. We sincerely apologize for any grief this has caused members of Mr. Eisenberg’s family.

