One person killed, one hurt in Spink County weekend crash
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 27-year-old woman died on Saturday in a one-vehicle crash north of Redfield, South Dakota.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2023 Toyota Camry was heading south on Highway 281, when the vehicle crossed two lanes and entered the east ditch.
Authorities say the vehicle hit a field approach, went airborne, and crashed into a tree.
The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Identification of the driver, seatbelt use, and alcohol use are all under investigation.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
