One Sioux Falls: firefighter applications open; Project NICE/KEEP a success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City officials spoke Wednesday about applications for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue opening and the work done by Project NICE/KEEP.

Firefighter applications open

The City of Sioux Falls is looking for its next line of firefighters.

The application is now open for those interested in joining Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The entire process takes about six months, with the new recruits officially starting next January. This includes an 18-week period at the Fire Academy.

The new class of cadets will be the first to train and graduate from the New Public Safety Campus.

Applications will be accepted until May 16.

To learn more or to apply, visit siouxfalls.org/teamSFFR.

Project NICE/KEEP a success

More than half a million pounds of material will be recycled or repurposed thanks to an annual neighborhood cleanup effort in Sioux Falls.

Project NICE/KEEP gives certain areas in the city extra hands to clean up unwanted items that residents may have.

This year, volunteers visited over 2,700 homes and hauled away everything from furniture and appliances to tree branches, tires and mattresses.

The areas for the cleanup are selected from the Sioux Falls Civics Analytics Team’s research.

