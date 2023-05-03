Avera Medical Minute
Ramona woman sentenced for grand theft

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAMONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The office of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced on Wednesday that a Ramona woman had been sentenced for grand theft involving incidents dating between 2008 and 2013.

Melba Jean Bickett received a two year suspended sentence in the South Dakota Women’s Prison after pleading guilty to the charge. The suspension is on the condition Bickett serve 60 days in the Lake County Jail and perform 40 hours of community service.

While working as a teller for First American State Bank, Bickett took $153,000 from her father’s bank account, moving it to her son’s account. All the transactions, occurring between Jan 2008 and Dec 2013, were done without her father’s permission.

Bickett was sentenced on Monday in Kingsbury County Court, and was also ordered to pay back the entire $153,000.

The case was investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s office, the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and its Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit.

