Several buildings destroyed after rural fire near Hospers, IA

HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out in rural northwest Iowa Monday, May 1 that destroyed eight buildings.

KIWA Radio says the fire was reported around 12:25 p.m. at 4190 410th Street, which is a couple of miles southwest of Hospers.

Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole told KIWA the initial report stated there were two buildings on fire, and when firefighters got to the location they saw heavy smoke and flames.

Help was called in from the fire departments in Granville, Alton, Orange City, Boyden and Sioux Center. Crews ended up staying at the scene for about five and a half hours.

Chief Overmole said eight buildings were totaled, including three large ones and all their contents. He said a worker’s pickup was also destroyed, as well as some older tractors and miscellaneous scrap.

A fire broke out between Hospers and Alton, Iowa on Monday, May 1. (Joy Farence)

The cause of the fire is officially undetermined and still under investigation, but Chief Overmole told KIWA it is believed to be embers from a burning pile that hadn’t been used for several days that rekindled in the strong wind. He said there were people on the property earlier, but they had left for lunch.

No injuries have been reported and no livestock or pets were harmed.

