SF City Council discusses liquor license for Lucky Lady Casino

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, Sioux Falls City Council voted on whether to renew Lucky Lady Casinos malt beverage license.

Many residents, property owners, and business owners that live in the area near Lucky Lady Casino attended the meeting tonight to voice their concerns.

Sierra Broussard, Pettigrew Neighborhood Association president shared her worries with the area.

“It has been a very problematic corner for many years so when we look at the neighborhood and say okay what can we do to help the neighborhood for a safer neighborhood we look at all those issues. One of the issues that is causing a lot of police calls and crime in the area that could be reduced by forty to fifty percent of it is Luck Lady’s,” said Sierra Broussard, Pettigrew Neighborhood Association president.

Theresa Farmer, a resident in the neighborhood says the large turnout at tonight’s meeting reflects the importance of this decision for residents.

“That right there, that’s a community, we’re fed up with it, we want our neighborhood back,” said Theresa Farmer, neighborhood resident.

With safety being her main concern.

“We have a big elderly facility next to it, they can’t even sit outside without being harassed or being attacked,” said Farmer.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neitzert discussed the importance of gathering input from those that live near the casino to come to a decision.

“We’ve had significant input from the neighborhood, and I think we should have the public be able to talk about it and their concerns. I’ve been able to visit it a few times and it has been an interesting experience. It’s much more complicated than I think people understand,” said Greg Neitzert Sioux Falls City Councilor.

Looking at the big picture when it comes to improving safety in the area.

“There’s a lot of issues in that neighborhood and it’s just a deeper question I think, I don’t think it’s as simple as taking somebody’s alcohol license away,” said Neitzert.

City council voted to defer the item to May 9th.

