Sioux Falls community development program holds graduation for 37th class

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th class of the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program graduated on Wednesday.

The program is offered by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for community development and encourages participation of informed community leaders. Participants in the program are educated on community resources, work together to identify challenges in the community and work with other leaders to build a sense of community trusteeship.

Over one thousand people have graduated from Leadership Sioux Falls, coming from the public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area.

Michael L. Wyland, the co-founder of Sumption & Wyland gave a keynote address. The next class begins in October and applications will be available at SiouxFallsChamber.com this summer.

Tolosa Angasa, Smithfield Foods

Chad Biegler, Raven Industries

Leah Blom, Sioux Falls Development Foundation

Jessica Carlson, University of Sioux Falls

Austin Claeys, Lloyd Companies

Olivia Essig, Sioux Empire United Way

Ryan Fargen, Legacy Law Firm P.C.

Jesse Fonkert, Sioux Metro Growth Alliance

Kevin Gansz, Siouxland Heritage Museums

Nicole Garber, PREMIER Bankcard

Breanna Garbers, First Bank & Trust

Mychelle Garrigan, Firelink Digital Marketing

Erik Gilbertson, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC

Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat

Elizabeth Heidinger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Jason Kann, CO-OP Architecture

Sarah Kappel, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Nathan Kasselder, Regency Hotel Management / ClubHouse Hotel & Suites

Tyler Klatt, Minnehaha County

Andrea Leesch, SDN Communications

Sara Lum, Startup Sioux Falls

Micki Lundin, Avera

Sara Mayer, Office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds

Holly Meier, City of Sioux Falls

Laura Mitchell, Lawrence & Schiller

Ryan Nepodal, Interstate Office Products

Kelly Nyberg, Nyberg's ACE / What's Up Sioux Falls

Melissa Otten, Central Payments

Ondrea Patzlaff, Children's Home Society

Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco

Jason Pittmann, Architecture Incorporated

Dustin Powers, City of Sioux Falls

Cole Robbins, Dacotah Bank

Brooke N. Schmidt, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P.

Kassidi Smith, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Natasha Smith, Sanford Health

Kayleigh Stender, Farm Credit Services of America

37th class of the Leadership Sioux Falls program

