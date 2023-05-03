Sioux Falls community development program holds graduation for 37th class
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th class of the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program graduated on Wednesday.
The program is offered by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for community development and encourages participation of informed community leaders. Participants in the program are educated on community resources, work together to identify challenges in the community and work with other leaders to build a sense of community trusteeship.
Over one thousand people have graduated from Leadership Sioux Falls, coming from the public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area.
Michael L. Wyland, the co-founder of Sumption & Wyland gave a keynote address. The next class begins in October and applications will be available at SiouxFallsChamber.com this summer.
Tolosa Angasa, Smithfield Foods
Chad Biegler, Raven Industries
Leah Blom, Sioux Falls Development Foundation
Jessica Carlson, University of Sioux Falls
Austin Claeys, Lloyd Companies
Olivia Essig, Sioux Empire United Way
Ryan Fargen, Legacy Law Firm P.C.
Jesse Fonkert, Sioux Metro Growth Alliance
Kevin Gansz, Siouxland Heritage Museums
Nicole Garber, PREMIER Bankcard
Breanna Garbers, First Bank & Trust
Mychelle Garrigan, Firelink Digital Marketing
Erik Gilbertson, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC
Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat
Elizabeth Heidinger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Jason Kann, CO-OP Architecture
Sarah Kappel, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Nathan Kasselder, Regency Hotel Management / ClubHouse Hotel & Suites
Tyler Klatt, Minnehaha County
Andrea Leesch, SDN Communications
Sara Lum, Startup Sioux Falls
Micki Lundin, Avera
Sara Mayer, Office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds
Holly Meier, City of Sioux Falls
Laura Mitchell, Lawrence & Schiller
Ryan Nepodal, Interstate Office Products
Kelly Nyberg, Nyberg's ACE / What's Up Sioux Falls
Melissa Otten, Central Payments
Ondrea Patzlaff, Children's Home Society
Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco
Jason Pittmann, Architecture Incorporated
Dustin Powers, City of Sioux Falls
Cole Robbins, Dacotah Bank
Brooke N. Schmidt, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P.
Kassidi Smith, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire
Natasha Smith, Sanford Health
Kayleigh Stender, Farm Credit Services of America
