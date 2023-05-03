Sioux Falls community development program holds graduation for 37th class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th class of the Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program graduated on Wednesday.

The program is offered by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for community development and encourages participation of informed community leaders. Participants in the program are educated on community resources, work together to identify challenges in the community and work with other leaders to build a sense of community trusteeship.

Over one thousand people have graduated from Leadership Sioux Falls, coming from the public and private sectors and civic and community organizations in the Sioux Falls area.

Michael L. Wyland, the co-founder of Sumption & Wyland gave a keynote address. The next class begins in October and applications will be available at SiouxFallsChamber.com this summer.

Tolosa Angasa, Smithfield Foods Chad Biegler, Raven Industries Leah Blom, Sioux Falls Development Foundation Jessica Carlson, University of Sioux Falls Austin Claeys, Lloyd Companies Olivia Essig, Sioux Empire United Way Ryan Fargen, Legacy Law Firm P.C. Jesse Fonkert, Sioux Metro Growth Alliance Kevin Gansz, Siouxland Heritage Museums Nicole Garber, PREMIER Bankcard Breanna Garbers, First Bank & Trust Mychelle Garrigan, Firelink Digital Marketing Erik Gilbertson, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company LLC Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat Elizabeth Heidinger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Jason Kann, CO-OP Architecture Sarah Kappel, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Nathan Kasselder, Regency Hotel Management / ClubHouse Hotel & Suites Tyler Klatt, Minnehaha County Andrea Leesch, SDN Communications Sara Lum, Startup Sioux Falls Micki Lundin, Avera Sara Mayer, Office of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds Holly Meier, City of Sioux Falls Laura Mitchell, Lawrence & Schiller Ryan Nepodal, Interstate Office Products Kelly Nyberg, Nyberg's ACE / What's Up Sioux Falls Melissa Otten, Central Payments Ondrea Patzlaff, Children's Home Society Paige Pearson Meyer, Midco Jason Pittmann, Architecture Incorporated Dustin Powers, City of Sioux Falls Cole Robbins, Dacotah Bank Brooke N. Schmidt, Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, L.L.P. Kassidi Smith, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Natasha Smith, Sanford Health Kayleigh Stender, Farm Credit Services of America

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.