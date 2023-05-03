Sioux Falls Lincoln downs Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Patriots came out on top of the Rough Riders, winning 8-5 in an early May baseball match.

Jorgen Sorum pitched a complete game for the Patriots, collecting four strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on six hits. Logan Edwards tallied the loss for Roosevelt, throwing 3.2 innings while collecting six strikeouts. Edwards allowed six earned runs on seven hits.

Sawyer Mindt led the Patriots with three RBI’s, with Lincoln Vasgaard adding two more as well.

