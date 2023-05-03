South Dakotans could lose Medicaid ahead of July 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve previously had health insurance through Medicaid, you’ll want to check your current eligibility as soon as possible.

COVID-era regulations around Medicaid have come to an end, meaning that many South Dakotans will no longer be eligible for Medicaid, at least temporarily.

South Dakota began clearing out its “Medicaid Rolls” in April, something they were previously not allowed to do due to federal protections.

According to a report by South Dakota Searchlight, roughly 22,000 South Dakotans could be on the outside looking in, or “likely ineligible” as the protections expire.

”There’s a lot of people out there that were eligible for the Medicaid program due to the pandemic, they rely on routine medications, routine treatments for their health. And lapses in healthcare can quite frankly have devastating consequences,” said American Cancer Society Government Relations Director Matthew McLarty.

While those protections ended nationwide, South Dakota’s position is even more unique because of the passage of Medicaid expansion.

It means that a number of those who lose coverage could be eligible to regain it come July 1 when the Medicaid program goes into effect.

”We know that people that have health care coverage have better access to primary care, they have better access to healthcare so that small problems don’t become big problems. We want people to have that continuous coverage so they can keep going to the doctor and stay healthy,” said Avera Vice President of Public Policy, Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

The state’s Department of Social Services, tasked with implementation, budgeted nearly $600,000,000 over the next two years to help cover the cost of the program. They are additionally aiming to hire 68 new staff members.

It’s expected that around half of those losing coverage prior to July 1 would be eligible to regain it then.

”There are options with the Federal Marketplace, where you can find a health care plan that meets your needs. And there are tax ways to help with that based on your income. Avera has a plan on the Marketplace, and there are others as well,” explained Malsam-Rysdon.

To learn more about healthcare options available to you, visit GetCoveredSouthDakota.org.

