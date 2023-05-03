Sunny, Warmer, Less Windy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will be pretty much perfect today. We’ll top out in the 70s around most of the region with some 80s out in central South Dakota! The wind will also stay fairly light today, finally. Thursday is looking just as nice! Temperatures will once again be in the 70s with lots of sunshine and a light wind.

Some changes to the weather will start to roll in on Friday. Clouds will increase ahead of a chance for some rain Friday afternoon and evening. That chance will continue into Friday night. Highs will cool down a bit, as well. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 60s to around 70. Over the weekend, we’re going to see chances for some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms off and on. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll keep the warm temperatures around heading into next week. Highs will be in the 70s and even the 80s for some of us! It does look like we could see a little bit of rain early in the week, and there’s a slight chance for some later in the week, as well.

