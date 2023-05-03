Tea Area, Harrisburg softball take wins to kick off final month of competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area cruised to a 17-2 win over Lennox, while Harrisburg had to stave off Brandon Valley in an 11-10 walk-off win.

In Tea, the Titans and Orioles were tied at two a piece after one inning. Slowly though, Tea Area chipped away until posting an 11-run 4th inning to end the game. Emily Froendt picked up the win for the Titans, collecting five strikeouts while allowing two earned runs and four hits. Alicen Oltmanns tallied the loss for Lennox, collecting one strikeouts while allowing eight earned runs and 12 hits.

Jillian Arp, Emersyn Erck, and Ava Opland had four RBI’s each for the Titans. The Orioles two RBI’s came from Ahleeya Nicola and Oltmanns.

In Harrisburg, the Tigers and Lynx came down to the wire until a walk-off single from Macy Bryant sealed the game. Harrisburg jumped out to a seven run lead after three innings. But a five run inning in the 4th, and a four run inning in the 6th allowed Brandon Valley to take a 10-8 lead headed into the 7th. Harrisburg would score three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win.

Madelyn Ducheneaux collected the win for the Tigers, pitching a complete game with four strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs. Jorden Gabert tallied the loss for the Lynx, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing 10 hits and five earned runs. Gabert also had two strikeouts.

Ducheneaux led the Tigers with four RBI’s, followed by Paxton Dekkers with three. Both Ducheneaux and Dekkers had home runs in the game. For the Lynx, Peyton Amdahl had a team-leading three RBI’s.

