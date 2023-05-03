Wellness Wednesday: Ignite Fitness Studio shares benefits of yoga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sweat out your stress and toxins and focus on your wellness with Ignite Fitness Studio in Sioux Falls.

“Ignite is an infrared studio, so it’s heated entirely by infrared panels, which means it heats you from inside out,” said owner Ashleigh Cook. “Then we just tried to have a dance party and work out in the heat.”

Hot yoga utilizing infrared lights has a variety of benefits.

“Hot yoga in general is just really good and helps you start to detox faster, gets your heart rate up more. One of the really great benefits about infrared is that it hits you from the inside out. So it’s like you’re outside, taking a walk in the sunshine. And so when it hits you from the inside out, you’re detoxing more toxins out of your body than just actual water and sweat. So if you come to a class and you see all this sweat, you can be assured that most of it is toxins coming on your body more than just water.”

The members who are attending these classes are seeing those benefits in themselves as well.

“I’ve seen that Ignite is making my body more toned, and I feel like it’s really helped me in the gym and in sports. I feel like it’s really increased my mental health.”

The biggest benefit may be the sense of community they get.

“Amazing. The atmosphere, the inspiration and the motivation here is just fantastic. I just love it.”

This low-impact activity is open to anyone who wants to get involved.

“My friends come here, my brother’s workout group. We’re always inviting each other. And I think once they get here, they’re like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s a solid workout.’ And it’s one of the harder workouts I’ve ever been through.”

Hot yoga with Ignite is a great way to get your blood pumping and sweat out those toxins.

