Another Perfect Day

Still Watching Rain for the Weekend
Rain Returns for the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another perfect day on tap across the region! We’re going to see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s for everyone again and a light wind. By the time we get into late this afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up along and mainly south of I-90. The risk for severe weather is low. On Friday, clouds will increase ahead of a chance for some rain Friday afternoon and evening. That chance will continue into Friday night. Highs will cool down a bit, as well. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 60s to around 70.

Over the weekend, we’re going to see chances for some showers and maybe even a couple thunderstorms off and on. Once again, the risk for severe weather remains low. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll keep the warm temperatures around heading into next week. Highs will be in the 70s and even the 80s for some of us! It does look like we could see a little bit of rain early in the week, and there’s a slight chance for some later next week, as well.

