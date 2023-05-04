Bootlegger busted in Mission

MISSION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services served a search warrant to a suspected bootlegger house in Mission, South Dakota, on Tuesday.

Authorities found cash and alcohol consistent with a bootlegging operation, according to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.

Officials report that two tribal members were arrested, and a non-tribal member was turned over to the Mission City Police.

