Brookings workplace fatality under investigation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old Brookings man was found deceased after experiencing a workplace accident on Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:44 p.m. at a gravel pit on 477th Ave. near 211th St.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance were dispatched to the site after employees discovered Izak Wixon.

It is believed the accident occurred shortly before this, and Wixon was already deceased. Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

Authorities report Wixon was working near a large piece of machinery at the time of the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

