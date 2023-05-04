Cooks & Bakers Kitchen offering up expertise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With live cooking demonstrations, cooking classes and private events, Cooks & Bakers Kitchen is eager to share its knowledge with the community.

“We’re a gourmet kitchen store,” said Joanne Bogus. “We have an extensive area for bakeware. We have an extensive area for cookware and lots of gadgets. Really, there is a gadget for everything.”

Cooks & Bakers Kitchen has a variety of products, but the business goes so much farther than just selling them.

“What we try to do is really have customer service,” said Mark Anderson, associate and food mechanic. “We work with customers that come in, and when they are looking for something specific, we make sure that they understand the use of it and how it’s made, especially with the cookware. Then we sell to your lifestyle — however you cook in your kitchen, however you bake in your kitchen, we’re here to make sure that you have the proper equipment.”

Not only do they inform and guide each customer through the best products, but they also demonstrate how to use them.

“Next thing that we’re going to do is we’re going to offer cooking demonstrations that will highlight our products. Then we’re also going to do private cooking classes, so you can come with your family and friends, and we will work on a menu. You’ll be able to do hands-on cooking at the inner kitchen. Otherwise, you can just be demonstration style, and we will go through all the steps, and then we’ll be able to dine afterward.”

The staff and food mechanics at Cooks & Bakers Kitchen love to share their knowledge with Sioux Falls.

“I’m just looking for them to share stuff with me because you can’t learn it all. You don’t have enough time in your life to learn everything on your own.”

“It’s been great. I cannot believe how nice and welcoming people are when they come to the store. They say, ‘Congratulations! We’re glad you’re here.’ Dealing with the Sioux Falls community has just been great. I couldn’t ask for a better community to be in.”

Head over to Cooks & Bakers Kitchen at Dawley Farms for all of your cooking and baking needs.

