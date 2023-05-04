Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cornhusker basketball returning to Sanford Pentagon

This fall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing off in a non-conference matchup with the...
This fall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing off in a non-conference matchup with the Oregon State Beavers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.(Joe Nugent)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This fall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be facing off in a non-conference matchup with the Oregon State Beavers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

“There is nothing quite like the atmosphere in the Sanford Pentagon when two teams from major conferences face off on Heritage Court,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We are thrilled to welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers back to Sioux Falls and are equally as excited to showcase our venue to Oregon State and its fans for the first time.”

This will be the first time since 2018 that the Huskers will play at the Pentagon. That game, in Dec 2018, saw them defeat Oklahoma State 79-56.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to play in the tradition-rich Sanford Pentagon,” said Oregon State Head Coach Wayne Tinkle. “Games at the Pentagon have become key single-game pre-season events over the past 10 years. Sanford is an incredible partner and the Pentagon is an unbelievable facility bred for hoops. Throw in the total support of the Sioux Falls community and this will prove to be a valuable experience for our program.”

The meeting will take place on Nov 18 with ticket information and game times to be announced.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookings workplace fatality under investigation
Lt. Nick Butler stated that the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force assisted police in locating...
4 arrested in connection to 2022 Sioux Falls murder
One person killed, one hurt in Spink County weekend crash
The office of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced on Wednesday that a Ramona...
Ramona woman sentenced for grand theft
Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG...
Lake Norden Fire Department building damaged by fire

Latest News

The Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell announced Thursday that it will not be open for the...
Starlite Drive-In Theatre to close
Dr. Tyler Price helps Michael Eaton – a nurse practitioner and an Avel eCare client from rural...
Health providers across the US call this Sioux Falls facility for help
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Levitt at the Falls shares 2023 season lineup