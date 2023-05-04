Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry commits to South Dakota State

Dell Rapids standout Jack Henry is staying in state and going north.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids standout Jack Henry is staying in state and going north.

The defensive back and quarterback for the Quarriers will become a South Dakota State Jackrabbit. Henry still has one more year left at Dell Rapids before he graduates.

The Quarriers are coming off a 24-7 victory over West Central in the 11A Championship game this past season.

