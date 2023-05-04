Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry commits to South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids standout Jack Henry is staying in state and going north.

The defensive back and quarterback for the Quarriers will become a South Dakota State Jackrabbit. Henry still has one more year left at Dell Rapids before he graduates.

The Quarriers are coming off a 24-7 victory over West Central in the 11A Championship game this past season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.