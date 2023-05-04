Duffy signs professional contract with BB Brunehaut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Aislinn Duffy’s career is over at Augustana, her basketball journey isn’t.

The 2023 NSIC South Division Player of the Year has signed a professional contract with BB Brunehaut , a club in Belgium. Duffy will be headed to join the senior team competing in the Division I level of the Euroleague this summer.

Duffy had planned on a nursing career after graduating from Augustana, but that will be put on hold for the moment. Duffy is believed to be the first women’s basketball player from Augie to continue their career as a professional basketball player.

