Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a...
A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, fire and company officials said. Video footage showed most of the roof torn off the building.

The four workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution, were not injured and were released. But one worker was not yet accounted for.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” a company statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in the company’s management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Nick Butler stated that the Minnehaha Fugitive Task Force assisted police in locating...
4 arrested in connection to 2022 Sioux Falls murder
One person killed, one hurt in Spink County weekend crash
Crews responded to a fire at the Lake Norden Fire Department building Wednesday morning, KXLG...
Lake Norden Fire Department building damaged by fire
The office of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced on Wednesday that a Ramona...
Ramona woman sentenced for grand theft
Kory and the Fireflies and Randall Zwarte are among those named inductees by the South Dakota...
SD Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

Latest News

A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back...
Waymo robotaxis make more inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Virginia jail
A bipartisan group has sponsored legislation to ban kids younger than 13 from social media.
Senators talk about bill to protect kids from social media
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana