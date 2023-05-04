Avera Medical Minute
Girl Scouts honor Sanford Airmed as ‘Heroes on the Horizon’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of local Girl Scouts selected the Sanford Airmed as their 2023 Heroes on the Horizon recipient.

The donation program encourages the scouts to ask buyers to donate as little as $5 so cookies can find their way to military organizations, first responders and other local heroes.

“It’s really cool to get recognized for this, for the hard work that they do. They have been through a lot the past couple years with all the changes that have happened. Just everything that has occurred the past couple years, it’s really good to have the recognition like this,” said Sioux Falls Airmed manger Greg Vandenberg.

All Heroes on the Horizon donations count towards girl rewards and troop proceeds.

